Apple showcases Group FaceTime in new Elvis-inspired iPhone ad [Video]

In the midst of the holiday season, Apple has released yet another festive ad. This one focuses on Group FaceTime, which the company recently released for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac in iOS 12.1, watchOS 5.1, and macOS 10.14.1.

The one minute clip demos being able to make a Group FaceTime video call with up to 32 people. It features actors playing Elvis Presley and uses the song There’s Always Me by Elvis.

It’s unclear how many users he’s on the phone with, but shows an iPhone XS with at least a handful of others on the call, lip-syncing along with the song.

The ad ends with the tagline, “Group FaceTime on iPhone”.

Group FaceTime has been a feature users have been asking for since its inception back in 2010. Despite being a feature in iOS 12.1, some older devices will not be able to take advantage of Group FaceTime in its video form.

One major upside of Group FaceTime versus its other competitors is that there’s no “host” device. This means that users are able to jump in and out of a call at will, without worrying about dropping the call, in both its audio and video form.

Group FaceTime also dynamically updates the video feed to make sure those who are talking take center stage. This also prevents a massive cluster of small squares when doing a call with 32 people.

Apple last week released an animated holiday ad that focused more on creativity, rather than a specific feature on a device. Check that out here.

The full clip can be found below: