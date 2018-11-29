Apple releases new iPhone XS case and Apple Watch sport band colors, still no iPhone XR cases

Apple today has quietly released a new collection of colors for its iPhone XS silicone cases and Apple Watch sport bands. The new colors include Hibiscus, Mellow Yellow, and Pacific Green. Further, Apple has also started selling the new Nike Sport Loop colors that originally launched through Nike earlier this month.

For the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, Apple has introduced three new silicone case colors. The new colors, Hibiscus, Mellow Yellow, and Pacific Green, cost the same as other Apple cases at $39 for both iPhone XS models.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch sport band is now available in the same three colors. The new bands also start at the same price as the other sport bands at $49.

Last but not least, Apple itself is now selling the new Apple Watch sport loop bands released exclusively by Nike earlier this month. Those new colors include Smokey Mauve, Olive Flak, and Celestial Teal. You can pick up the new sport loops for $49 each.

Despite this week’s overhaul to the iPhone XS and Apple Watch accessory lineup, Apple is still not selling any first-party iPhone XR cases. While the company indicated it would release a clear case for the colorful iPhone XR, it is still not available, with Apple instead selling third-party options from companies like OtterBox.

If you order the new bands and cases today, Apple’s website indicates they will arrive by Monday. If you opt for in-store pickup, Apple says they’ll be available by next Tuesday.

Do you plan on picking up any of the new Apple Watch or iPhone XS cases? Let us know down in the comments.

