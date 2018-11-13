Three new Apple Watch Nike Sport and Sport Loop band colors coming this week

New Apple Watch Nike Sport band color choices will soon be available — at least for Nike Plus members. Nike revealed two new Nike Sport Loop bands and one new Nike Sport band that will be launching in a few days.

Nike shared the news about the unreleased Apple Watch bands in a low-key announcement within the Nike shopping app for iPhone. The three new colors include Smokey Mauve and Celestial Teal versions of the Nike Sport Loop bands and a new Olive Flak version of the Nike Sport Loop band.

Both of the new Nike Sport Loop colors are also reflective, joining the Black and Summit White options that come with the Series 4 version of Apple Watch Nike+. Neither Apple nor Nike have sold the new reflective Nike Sport Loop band separately, however, although that step usually happens about six months after unique bands are sold exclusively with watches.

Nike doesn’t make it clear if the three new Apple Watch bands will be available separately or only sold with Apple Watch Nike+, but we should probably expect the latter scenario. Each band color is shown paired with the Apple Watch Nike+ with a matching watch face.

Nike says the new bands will be available starting Friday, November 16th, through the Nike app for iPhone “exclusively in the Nike Plus Member Shop.” Membership is a free with an active account; the Nike iPhone app is available on the App Store.

Here’s the full announcement text:

New Colors To Run With Coming 11.6 The latest Sport Bands and reflective Sport Loops for your Apple Watch Nike+ pair well with fall — and with your favorite pair of running shoes. Get them exclusively in the Nike Plus Member Shop.

Fingers crossed that these are actually sold separately and not just with Apple Watch Nike+, but it wouldn’t be the first time Nike has sold an exclusive band color. Read our Apple Watch Series 4 review here.