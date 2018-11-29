Apple Watch Series 4 with cellular continues international rollout with launch in Norway

Many countries have been enjoying LTE-enabled Apple Watches since September, but as is always the case, some countries have only had access to the GPS-only Apple Watch. For Norway, that changes today.

As of today, users in Norway will finally be able to purchase an LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 4. This includes all models of the fourth-generation Apple Watch including the Nike+, stainless steel, and Hermès models.

The initial carriers supported in Norway appear to be Telia and Telenor. It’s unclear if Apple plans to expand carrier support beyond those initial partners, however.

Fortunately, for those who aren’t on Telia or Telenor, LTE Apple Watches do not need to be activated on a carrier at purchase, with cellular service being completely optional. The downside, though, is that users will be paying more for LTE hardware despite not using it.

For those purchasing your first LTE-enabled Apple Watch, check out our how to here to learn how to enable it.

Are you excited for the launch of Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular in Norway? Let us know in the comments below!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: