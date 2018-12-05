Apple receives FCC approval for ‘sleep monitor’ that looks like acquired Beddit product

Apple has received FCC approval for a new ‘sleep monitor’ product today, but it’s likely not an Apple Watch-based solution. Instead, the product description suggests the Apple sleep monitor is either an existing version of the Beddit sleep monitor product acquired by Apple or a new version of the same product.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

The production description simply reads ‘sleep monitor’ while the model version in the application is labeled ‘3.5’; the Beddit sleep monitor that Apple currently sells is Beddit Sleep Monitor 3. This suggests the FCC application is for a modified version that has some change that requires FCC approval before release.

The illustration of the product also looks like the existing Beddit sleep monitor, and includes the Beddit branding on the design attribution.

This is how the existing Beddit Sleep Monitor 3 looks:

The Beddit acquisition is certainly an interesting one. Customers want sleep tracking features from Apple Watch without using third-party apps, but battery life and charging times are current challenges for active users.

The sleep monitor mat is a different approach, but Apple hasn’t changed anything about Beddit since buying the company — except recently shutting down its cloud service. Perhaps we’ll learn more about Apple’s plans with sleep monitoring with iOS 13 in June 2019.

Related Stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: