Apple begins selling $29 18W USB-C power adapter separately, previously only available with 2018 iPad Pro

Alongside the new clear case for iPhone XR, Apple is also making the 18W USB-C power adapter bundled with the 2018 iPad Pros available as a separate purchase. This adapter offers a more cost-effective entry point to fast charging for iPhone X, XS, and XR.

At a rather steep $29 price tag, the 18W power adapter will charge your 2018 iPad Pro at its standard charging rate, as well as fast charge previous iPad Pros, iPhone 8, iPhone X, or iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR devices with a Lightning to USB-C cable (sold separately).

When Apple announced the new iPad Pros at its October event, it was unclear when or if Apple would make this power adapter available as a separate purchase. Unlike Apple’s other high-powered power adapters, the 18W power adapter does not have detachable prongs, which means you can’t add an extension cord nor have a charger suitable for all regions.

At the $29 starting price, you could easily find cheaper power adapters elsewhere, such as this one from Anker. With either adapter you’ll need to purchase a seperate USB-C cable. Apple’s is available for $19, while third-party cables start at just under $7.

