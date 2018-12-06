9to5Toys Lunch Break: Massive Best Buy Apple Sale, WD 10TB Desktop Hard Drive $180, adidas 30% off, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy’s biggest Apple sale of the year discounts iPad, Macs, HomeKit gear, more
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad is back to $289 shipped (Reg. $329)
Give the kids or grandparents an iPhone 7 Plus for $410 shipped this year (Refurb)
WD’s 10TB easystore USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive returns to all-time low at $180 (40% off)
adidas cuts an extra 30% off Ultraboosts, NMD & more during its Friends & Family Sale
Apple Watch Series 4 deals: New from $385 or up to $144 off in excellent open-box condition
Nomad’s Sport Strap for Apple Watch drops to $25 with our code (Reg. $40)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Home Alone, Christmas Vacation, 4K from $5, more
Anker’s stocking-stuffer sale at Amazon has gifts from $8 shipped
Pixelmator Pro drops down to $30 on Mac today alongside major new update (Reg. $40)
- Digits Tape Calculator is now down at $2 on the App Store (Reg. up to $4)
- Become a cybernetic JYDGE and eradicate crime for just $2 on iOS (Reg. $9)
- Get your Drift on in Real Car Racing for iOS, now FREE (Reg. $1)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display gets 24 hour sale at $160 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Logitech’s $230 Harmony Elite is the only remote you need (20% off)
- This eufy BoostIQ 15C Robo Vac is up to $100 off today: $196 or $201 w/ Echo Dot
- Upgrade your Mac audio with Logitech’s 2.1-channel Speaker System at $18.50 (Reg. up to $30)
- Yi Smart Dash Cam records in 1080p at 60fps and is on sale for $40 shipped (20% off)
- Rachio’s 2nd Gen. Smart Sprinkler Controller is down to $140 Prime shipped (35% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Wireless Charger Pad $15 shipped, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 $24, Dragon Quest XI $30, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Wonder Blade, WeekCal iPad, more
- Nintendo’s Pro Controller is the best way to play Switch, now back at $60 on Amazon
- Microsoft Office 365 on sale from $40 in today’s Amazon Gold Box (Reg. $70+)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pre-order deals: $10 credit + collectible coin, controllers, more
- Assemble the modular LEGO Minecraft Mountain Cave at new low of $200 (20% off), more
- Score the high-end Instant Pot 60 Max for $150 and start canning for winter (Reg. $200)
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box features a 3D Disney Castle Puzzle for $23 (Reg. $50+), more from $4
- Bulletproof Coffee Starter Kit w/ Ketogenic MCT Oil & Ghee from $40 shipped (Reg. $55+)
- This BLACK+DECKER 20V Drill and Inflator Kit is perfect for DIYers: $84 (Reg. $100)
- Amazon 1-day AT Cross writing sale from $8: Classic Century Ballpoint Pen $15 + much more
- Chemical Guys Cleaning products from $7: Arsenal Builder Wash Kit $64 (Reg. $100) + more
- AmazonBasics luggage is up to 30% off just in time for holiday travels, today only
- Take your holiday decor next level with Sonnenglas Solar Jar Lanterns at $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- Pick up a best-selling whiskey decanter from $23 at Amazon, today only
- Amazon offers up to 50% off holiday decor from $7: trees, ornaments, lights, more
- Rest easy with Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers & sleep accessories from $20, today only
- PUMA’s Friends & Family Event takes 40% off sitewide + an extra 30% off sale items
- Crocs 48-Hour Flash Sale offers 40% off select clogs, boots, sandals & more from $15
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
These unique kitchen tools for under $40 will help you create a fabulous Christmas breakfast
Brace yourselves Crash Team Racing fans, it looks like a remaster may be on the way
More retro Switch Online games coming this month: Ninja Gaiden, Wario’s Woods, more
- eBay launches ’12 Days of Incredible Savings Event’ with deals on Apple, Google, more
- LEGO announces seasonal BrickHeadz for 2019 with notable new Dragon Dance Guy, more
- The new Razer Blade Stealth brings an updated design, powerful specs, and more to the table
- Cozy up by the fire with these four new books on our December Reading List
- Analogue partners with Ghostly to unleash a gorgeous, limited edition Super Nt SNES console
- Amazon Best of Prime 2018 details this year’s best-sellers, including one big surprise
- LEGO expands its brick-built City lineup with new 2,500-piece Creator Expert Corner Garage
- Amazon had a record-breaking weekend, here’s what you bought the most of at 9to5toys
- Create tempo-synced social media posts in minutes with Roland’s Beat Sync Maker for iOS
- Big Mouth Billy Bass enters the 21st century with Amazon Alexa compatibility, preorder now
- Here’s when you can jump in to Red Dead Online, starts today for some
- V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the competition
- Roku TV Wireless Speakers pair easily, automatically adjust volume, and ship tomorrow
- Raspberry Pi’s latest 3 Model A+ brings processor/thermal improvements, more
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
- eBay 2018 Toy Book highlights rare and retro toys to bring in shoppers with a dose of nostalgia
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7th
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC