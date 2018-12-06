Award-winning story exploration game ‘Gone Home’ coming to iPhone and iPad on December 11

The highly acclaimed story exploration game Gone Home is coming to iPhone and iPad on December 11. It’s currently available on Mac, PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Linux, and has won numerous awards.

The ‘interactive exploration simulator’ invites you to solve a mystery …

You arrive home after a year abroad. You expect your family to greet you, but the house is empty. Something’s not right. Where is everyone? And what’s happened here? Unravel the mystery for yourself in Gone Home, a story exploration game from The Fullbright Company. Gone Home is an interactive exploration simulator. Interrogate every detail of a seemingly normal house to discover the story of the people who live there. Open any drawer and door. Pick up objects and examine them to discover clues. Uncover the events of one family’s lives by investigating what they’ve left behind. Created by veterans of the BioShock series and the story team behind Minerva’s Den, Gone Home offers the rich, nuanced details of one family’s struggles to deal with uncertainty, heartache, and change.

The game is described as highly immersive, with no artificial puzzles to solve, just the one mystery of what happened. Engadget’s Ludwig Kietzmann certainly seems to have found himself fully embedded in its world.

This is someone’s house, so I made sure to close every cabinet door (after I peeked in it) and return every object to its rightful place (after I spun it around to find clues). I must also have underestimated the psychological toll of my first encounter with a Combine trooper in Half-Life 2, because I’m still picking up cans and depositing them in the trash. IN A VIDEO GAME.

And if you find yourself wondering how the game was created, there’s also plenty of behind-the-scenes commentary.

Over 90 minutes of commentary by the developers, musicians, and voice talent behind Gone Home. Access Commentary mode by clicking the Modifiers button when starting a new game!

Gone Home for iPhone and iPad is available for pre-order for $4.99 from the App Store. Check out the trailer below.