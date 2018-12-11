Giphy iOS update integrates TrueDepth camera for personalized stickers, adds universal keyboard

Giphy for iOS has received a new update today adding a keyboard for universal iOS GIF searching and integration with Apple’s TrueDepth camera system, offering users the ability to create custom stickers with their face.

Version 3.4 adds universal keyboard support to devices running iOS 12 or later. Notably, iOS 12 adoption grew to over 70% this month.

The new sticker-making ability with the TrueDepth camera system is only available to users with iPhone X devices or later.

Here’s the full update log.

>> GIF Keyboard & Sticker Maker << The updated GIPHY app now comes with the GIF Keyboard extension, which features our new Sticker Maker. Now you can easily find, share & create GIFs & stickers on your favorite social apps like Facebook Messenger, Snap, Instagram and more – all within your keyboard interface.

The last time Giphy made headlines was back in May, when users discovered extremely racist content within the app. This prompted both Instagram and Snapchat to temporarily remove support for the service within their respective applications.

Are you excited that more iOS developers are utilizing Apple’s TrueDepth camera system as part of their apps?

