Apple releasing first iOS 12.1.2 public beta for iPhone and iPad today

One day after releasing the first iOS 12.1.2 beta to developers, Apple will make iOS 12.1.2 public beta 1 available to install on iPhone and iPad for free. iOS 12.1.2 is focused on squashing lingering bugs from iOS 12 to iOS 12.1.1 which was officially released last week.

The first iOS 12.1.2 public beta should be available shortly. Apple’s public beta program allows iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users to run pre-release versions of Apple’s software ahead of the official release. Apple’s developer program requires a $99/year membership, but public beta testers can run pre-release software and share feedback with Apple for free.

This year, iOS 12 has been updated with Group FaceTime, Dual SIM support, and other notable changes as part of iOS 12.1 and iOS 12.1.1.

Here’s our hands-on video with the changes included in last week’s iOS 12.1.1 update:

Apple also has public beta versions of tvOS for Apple TV and macOS for MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook mini, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and Mac mini. Public beta versions of tvOS 12.1.2 and macOS 10.14.3 are likely coming as well.

Apple does not have a public beta for watchOS updates on Apple Watch or HomePod software updates, but developers can test watchOS 5.1.3 for a paid membership.

