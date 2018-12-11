Apple Stores now carrying LaCie d2 Professional 6TB USB-C drive for Macs

Apple seems to be spending its December adding new products to its online store and today is no exception. The company has added a new LaCie USB-C 6TB hard drive to its lineup. The hard drive is compatible with any modern Mac, including the new MacBook Air, iMac and iMac Pro, MacBook, and MacBook Pro.

Starting at $249.95 the external drive comes in a stealthy black/space gray color with its own stand. Naturally, it’s USB-C which means support for Apple’s latest Mac desktops and notebooks.

While the hard drive is new to the Apple Store, it has been in stock at Amazon for at least 5 months now. And unlike Apple, Amazon also sells different variations of the drive with as little as 4TB or as much as 10TB of storage space, depending on your needs.

Apple and LaCie have a long history together. LaCie has been offering external hard drives for Apple customers in its retail locations for years. The new LaCie drive is just another option for Mac buyers wanting to expand storage. With today’s drive being USB-C, hopefully we’ll see external storage support on iPad Pro sooner rather than later, so those customers can benefit too.

External hard drives, especially in recent years, have been the way to go to get more storage out of your Mac. With the high prices for SSD/flash storage, users are still clamoring for more affordable options when it comes to upgraded disk space.

