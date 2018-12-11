These are the latest countries & carriers to support eSIM on iPhone XS & XR according to Apple

As eSIM support continues to expand to new countries and carriers, Apple has updated its support document to reflect the latest additions. According to Apple, eSIM on iPhone XS and iPhone XR is now supported across 24 countries and 45 carriers.

Previously, Apple’s eSIM support document laid out eSIM support across 10 different countries. Over the last week, however, Apple has added a handful of new countries to its list. The new additions include:

Norway – Telenor

– Telenor Canada – Fido, Lucky Mobile, Rogers

– Fido, Lucky Mobile, Rogers Poland – Orange

– Orange Qatar – Ooredoo, Vodafone

– Ooredoo, Vodafone Croatia – Hrvatski Telekom

– Hrvatski Telekom Singapore – M1

– M1 Denmark – 3

– 3 Spain – Movistar, Orange, Vodafone Spain

– Movistar, Orange, Vodafone Spain Estonia – Telia

– Telia Sweden – 3, Tele2

– 3, Tele2 Finland – Telia

– Telia Switzerland – Sunrise, Swisscom

– Sunrise, Swisscom Taiwan – APT

– APT Hong Kong – 1O1O, csl, China Mobile Hong Kong, SmarTone, 3

– 1O1O, csl, China Mobile Hong Kong, SmarTone, 3 Thailand – AIS, dtac, True Move H

– AIS, dtac, True Move H United Arab Emirates – du, Etisalat, Virgin Mobile

– du, Etisalat, Virgin Mobile Kuwait – Ooredoo

– Ooredoo United States – Verizon, AT&T

Apple also offers a brief explainer on eSIM:

Your iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR can have two cellular plans, one on a nano-SIM card and the other on an eSIM. Find out which wireless carriers in your country or region offer cellular plans on an eSIM, either activated by QR code or in an app. If your iPhone is unlocked, you can also use eSIM plans offered by other carriers.

Apple’s support document on eSIM providers isn’t necessarily the most up-to-date source of adoption, however. As has been evident especially in the United States, carrier rollouts of eSIM support have been a bit rocky. This means some carriers, like AT&T, have touted the availability of eSIM technology without properly training employees on it. This has left some customers in the dark when it comes to knowing how to activate the feature.

Have you successfully enabled eSIM on your iPhone XS or iPhone XR? Let us know down in the comments.

Thanks, Myles!

