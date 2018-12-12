Are you still waiting for AirPower or have you moved on to other solutions? [Poll]

As 2018 begins to wrap up, AirPower is still nowhere to be found. Earlier today, Zac outlined several possibilities for AirPower including a release sometime this month, Apple pushing the launch to 2019, or indefinitely delaying it. No matter the outcome, many eager iPhone users have become restless for some sort of update on AirPower’s fate.

Are you still waiting for AirPower or have you given up hope and turned to alternative solutions?

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

AirPower was originally announced in September of 2017 alongside the iPhone X, with Apple saying it would be available to purchase sometime in 2018. While 2018 isn’t over yet, Apple has stayed eerily quiet on the fate of AirPower, not even mentioning it alongside the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and Apple Watch Series 4 launch.

Despite Apple showing off AirPower over a year ago, there are still no solid competitors. AirPower is capable of charging iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods (with an upgraded wireless charging case that is also nowhere to be found). This makes AirPower a one-of-a-kind product for people deep in the Apple ecosystem…except for the fact that it is not available.

Several companies have made attempts at competing with AirPower. Some accessory makers are selling upright alternatives, baking in Lightning connectivity and an Apple Watch charger for a non-wireless, but three-in-one solution of sorts. Some charging mat options exist for iPhone and Apple Watch, but they’re nowhere as sleek as AirPower and lack AirPods support.

Then, of course, there are standard Qi chargers that simply charge your iPhone. When Apple first unveiled AirPower last year, some swore that they would hold off on buying a Qi charger until AirPower was available, but

Personally, I’m still waiting for AirPower and remain at least somewhat optimistic about its future. While I’ve outfitted my charging stations with Qi chargers, I still dream of an all-in-one solution. Perhaps more than anything, I’m longing for a first-party wireless charging solution for AirPods, which AirPower will provide. Virtually the only time I have to use Lightning nowadays is when I charge my AirPods case, so it would be nice to be able to ditch Lightning altogether.

What about you? Are you still waiting on AirPower? Will you buy at any price? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: