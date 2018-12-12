Things task manager for iPhone and iPad gains customizable dark mode

Back in September, Cultured Code updated Things for Mac to fully support Apple’s official Dark Mode on macOS Mojave. The task manager’s dark mode actually works on versions as far back as macOS El Capitan before Dark Mode it was a system feature. Now Things for iPhone and iPad is joining the dark mode revolution with version 3.8 which is out today as a free update to Things 3.

iOS doesn’t support dark mode on a system level like macOS Mojave does, but Things 3.8 includes two versions of dark mode that uses can choose between now.

Things has a “dark” option that changes the user interface to dark gray which looks great on LCD iPhones and iPads. Things also has a “black” option designed for OLED screens like the iPhone X, XS, and XS Max where true black elements keep the display from lighting up. This option looks especially nice on OLED screens in super dark environments.

There’s no option to switch between light and dark modes with a gesture or based on local sunset or sunrise times, but you can optionally connect light and dark mode to screen brightness.

If your screen has less with 25% brightness, Things will automatically switch to whichever dark mode version is selected. You can also adjust which brightness level triggers dark mode or run dark mode full time (because it looks cool) without connecting the appearance to screen brightness.

Simply update to Things 3.8, then go to the in-app settings section from the bottom of the main category menu, then select the appearances setting to customize dark mode.

Things for iPhone and Apple Watch is available for $9.99. Things for iPad is available for $19.99. Things 3.8 is a free update to version 3.

