The App Store for jailbroken devices, Cydia Store, officially shuts down

After many years of being available to users as a way to fully customize the operating system, the Cydia Store (which was only available to jalibroken devices) is today shutting down.

Saurik, the creator of Cydia, made the announcement on a Reddit thread Friday evening. He said that this was a long time in the making as the store was making little to no money. The store recently had a bug that may have put users at risk.

The reality is that I wanted to just shut down the Cydia Store entirely before the end of the year, and was considering moving the timetable up after receiving the report (to this weekend); this service loses me money and is not something I have any passion to maintain.

Needless to say, it sounded like the cost for maintaining the Cydia Store was not worth the hassle paired with the fact he no longer wanted to maintain it. For now, purchases on Cydia are currently disabled, meaning users can no longer purchase items from the Cydia Store.

Saurik says that a more formal post is coming next week with further details regarding the future of Cydia and the Cydia Store.

Have you jailbroken your device in the past? Are you sad at the thought that Cydia may be going away for good soon? Let us know in the comments below!

