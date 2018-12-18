AutoSleep 6 introduces Siri Shortcuts support, new design and reports, more

AutoSleep is my go-to app for tracking sleep quality with the Apple Watch (although the watch isn’t required), and today the sleep tracking app is receiving a major update. AutoSleep 6.0 introduces a new look including a darker dark mode, new ways to view your sleep data and suggestions for how to improve sleep quality, and a new Siri Dashboard feature that works with Siri Shortcuts on iOS 12.

AutoSleep 6 lets you access loads of data through Siri Shortcuts so you can easily call up specific information using voice or include AutoSleep results in other automations. AutoSleep has a useful guide for learning more about how Siri Shortcuts work with the app here.

The new version also introduces a new darker dark mode and the option to switch to light mode, and AutoSleep now uses a traffic light color scheme to denote positive results from negative data. A new Sleep Session Analysis graph charts out your sleep data, and you can easily access a minute-by-minute breakdown of the results.

AutoSleep 6 also tackles wellness based on sleep results and other factors:

A new wellness section lets you keep on top of your Sleep Bank to determine if you are in sleep debt or sleep credit as well as to get insights to your daily readiness. You can learn more about the concepts here.

The wellness section includes a clever section called the sleep bank that intelligently uses your data to tell you if you have sleep credit or sleep debt.

This sleep report then gives you actionable recommendations for ways to improve your sleep if you slip into sleep debt territory. AutoSleep 6 also includes a readiness report that uses heart rate variability and walking pulse to quantify your mental and physical state before you start your day.

What should you do with all of the data that AutoSleep captures for you? The new version includes a new sleep hygiene section that helps answer that question:

Sleep Hygiene refers to habits that help you have a good night’s sleep. AutoSleep’s new Sleep Hygiene section helps you maintain better sleep consistency & sleep efficiency which are cornerstones of Sleep Hygiene. You can learn more here.

AutoSleep 6.0 is a free update for existing AutoSleep customers and $2.99 for iPhone and Apple Watch for new customers.

