[Update: Watch complication now available] Calcbot iOS update restores Apple Watch app and adds new themes

Popular third-party iOS calculator, Calcbot, has received a nice update today including a new theme, the ability to change the app color, and brings back the Apple Watch app.

Update 12/18: Calcbot version 2.4.1 has arrived and comes with a watch face complication and more:

Added watch complication

Added ability to use negative numbers in watch converter

Sped up adding to tape when there’s a lot of items

Developer Tapbots who makes Tweetbot and more shared that version 2.4 brings a few UI changes in addition to bringing back a fresh Apple Watch app. The revived Calcbot watchOS app comes after Apple stopped allowing watchOS 1 apps earlier this year.

Calcbot now features a completely new Apple Watch app that’s faster, more intuitive, and features full unit conversion support. We’ve also redesigned the conversion category icons, added a new theme, and included the option to change the color of the app icon. Now is the time to go pro and love your calculator!

Calcbot is a much more robust option that the default iOS calculator. Features include a history tape, conversions, favorites, tip calculator, scientific functions, and much more.

Calcbot Pro for iOS and Apple Watch costs $2 with additional themes available for $1 each.

