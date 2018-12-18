Instagram adds new ‘Questions in Live’ and interactive music features in Stories

Instagram is out today with several updates to its iOS and Android apps. A new “Questions in Live” feature allows users to interact in the moment on Instagram Live, while a new way to respond to questions with music in Stories and a countdown sticker are now rolling out.

Instagram detailed the new features in a blog post today:

Starting today, you’ll see new ways to interact with your friends and form a deeper connection with the people you follow on Instagram. You can now use the questions sticker for music recommendations in Stories or to connect in the moment with people you follow on Live. You’ll also see a new interactive sticker in Stories that lets you count down to exciting moments together with your friends.

Here’s how Instagram describes the new music in Stories feature:

Now, your friends can respond to your questions sticker with a song from the music library, and you can share your favorites to your story. Whether you want fresh music to get in the holiday mood, or new tunes to get you through the last few weeks of school, your friends can now help you find the perfect tracks.

To use it, just look for the music notes icon in the questions sticker. As for the question sticker update in Live, here’s how it works:

You can also use the question sticker in Live, which makes asking questions to people you admire more exciting and interactive. Ask your favorite beauty blogger how to do their holiday makeup look and they can give you a how-to in the moment, or your favorite basketball player how to get that perfect shot and they can show you in real time.

There’s also a new countdown sticker arriving today with the latest update:

🍕 Introducing the countdown sticker: a new way to count down to any moment with friends in stories. 🍕 https://t.co/kHz7Mfc6Tj pic.twitter.com/SSJa44fLnA — Instagram (@instagram) December 18, 2018

These new features are rolling out now to Instagram on iOS and Android. Interesting enough, along with the latest update, version 75, it looks like Instagram may have also accidentally broke the iPhone XR and XS Max optimization:

Looks like Instagram accidentally reverted their iPhone XR/iPhone XS Max optimization somehow https://t.co/1ZTmZTM3VW — Zac Hall (@apollozac) December 18, 2018

