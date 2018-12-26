Ugreen’s Power Bank with USB-C and wireless charging impresses with affordable price and flexible functionality for iPhone and iPad

Ugreen makes a range of great Apple accessories, and I recently came across one of my favorite ones to date. The 10000mAh Power Bank offers wireless charging for iPhone as well as USB-C PD for input and output and a standard USB-A port for fast charging. Read on for our full look at this useful, flexible, and affordable power bank for iPhone and iPad.

There are a handful of power banks on the market that offer wireless charging for iPhone, but not as many include USB-C. What’s even better with Ugreen’s 10000mAh Power Bank is the USB-C PD also offers 18W output and a USB-A port for just $37.

Specs

Up to 10W wireless charging

USB-C PD for input and output (fast charge up to 18W)

USB-A output (fast charge up to 18W)

10000mAh capacity

Can charge 3 devices simultaneously

USB-C to USB-A cable included

Materials and Build

This power bank has a nice feel to it with rounded edges. The back and sides are made up of a satin finished plastic. The top has a bit of texture to it with a faux-leather design. There is a wireless charging icon in the middle with a small Ugreen logo at the bottom.

It has the same footprint as an iPhone XS and is about twice as thick. It’s comfortable to hold both devices if you want to use your iPhone while charging it wirelessly.

There is a four LED battery indicator for battery status. The first LED turns green when outputting power via the wireless pad or either of the USB ports.

The top side features the USB-C PD and fast charge USB-A port. Although the USB-C only says “IN,” I happily discovered that it works for both input and output. Ugreen confirms that both USB ports support 18W fast charging.

Ugreen offers a 18-month warranty with its products and also has a lifetime service support policy.

In Use

I’ve used quite a few power banks and I have to say this is the best one I’ve come across so far. USB-C is a necessity at this point, but adding in wireless charging and a USB-A port makes this a winner.

Whether you want to keep this in your backpack, purse, or briefcase for daily use or are looking for extra power when traveling, Ugreen’s 10000mAh Power Bank is super handy since you don’t need to pull out a cable to juice up your iPhone.

However, for times when you want to fast charge, or charge multiple devices at once, you’ve covered here as well (I successfully used it to charge two iPhones and an iPad mini at simultaneously).

Ugreen’s Power Bank is really handy for the limbo state of charging with Apple’s latest devices: Lightning and wireless charging for iPhones, USB-C for the 2018 iPad Pro and Lightning for 2017 and earlier ones.

Just for fun, I plugged this power bank up to my 15-inch MacBook Pro. I was curious to see if my notebook would charge the bank, or the bank would try to charge my MacBook Pro. Turns out, it does the latter. It outputs enough power to maintain the MBP battery level where it’s at, but not add any charge.

Ugreen’s Power Bank includes a USB-C to USB-A cable, but there’s no power adapter included with it. However, between your USB-C MacBook charger and iPad charger, you’re probably covered. However, Anker makes a great USB-C + USB-A charger for $30 if you’re looking for one.

Final Thoughts

At $37, there’s a lot to love about Ugreen’s 10000mAh Power Bank with wireless charging and USB-C.

I honestly don’t have any constructive feedback for this power bank. It’s got a clean, simple design, great functionality, and is a delight to use. I think Ugreen really nailed it.

You can pick up the 10000mAh Power Bank with Wireless Charging Pad for $37 on Amazon (at the time of writing there is an addition 5% off instant Amazon coupon).

