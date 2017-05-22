Hands-on: Ugreen Portable Magnetic Charging Stand for Apple Watch [Video]

The Portable Magnetic Charging Stand for Apple Watch is lengthy in name, but simple in purpose and execution. Ugreen’s latest Apple Watch accessory is a portable stand that can be adjusted to rest at a 45-degree angle to easily accommodate an Apple Watch with a closed-loop band installed.

Featuring an integrated magnetic inductive charging disk and built-in 4-foot USB cable, Ugreen’s $55 charger is ready to go out of the box, as long as you have access to a USB port that delivers the necessary power.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

We previously went hands-on with another Ugreen product, the Power Bank, but that unit was designed to work as a portable battery-powered option. The Power Bank wasn’t very ideal for closed-loop bands, although one could make it work simply by removing the lugs from the Apple Watch to allow the charger to make contact with the inductive surface on the watch’s rear.

This charging stand, on the other hand, loses the convenience of a built in battery, but gains the convenience of a charger that can be adjusted to various angles. In all, the unit can pivot up to 45-degrees, which is enough to accommodate almost any Apple Watch band, and ensures that the charger plays nice with watchOS’ Nightstand mode.

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube now

The Portable Magnetic Charger comes with a lengthy 4-foot integrated USB cable with a built-in cable management strap. It also features a tacky bottom surface to help prevent slippage on a desk or night stand.

Some may deem the $55 asking price to be too high, but you have to consider that the unit comes with an inductive charger pre-installed. That alone is worth nearly $30.

All in all, the Ugreen Portable Magnetic Charger is a solid, if not a tad pedestrian, Apple Watch accessory. I wish it came with a built-in battery, but I understand that Ugreen is marketing a separate product to handle that need.

How do you currently go about charging your Apple Watch? Would you consider using a similar third-party charger?