Snapchat has finally done it: There are now AR Lenses for your dog [Video]

Snapchat today is taking its augmented reality features to a whole new level. The company announced that it has added special versions of its Lenses designed specifically for dogs. These Lenses were created just for dogs and are available in the Snapchat app now.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Of course, you probably remember that one of Snapchat’s first AR Lenses was one that turned a person into a dog, and as The Verge notes, we’ve now seemingly come full circle. The new Lenses were created specifically with dogs in mind and they come following the launch of Lenses for cats last month.

Snapchat says that there are currently only a handful of Lenses available for dogs, but that more are in development and launching soon. Currently available filters include things like glasses, butterflies, floating dog bones, and more. To access the dog Lenses, simply point your camera at your dog and access the normal Lens menu. From there, you can swipe between the different options.

Check out the video below for a closer look at the various filters. Personally, I think I’d have a hard time getting my dogs to sit still long enough to take advantage of these filters, but your mileage may vary. What do you think of these Lenses? Let us know down in the comments.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: