Capsicum is a new app that merges notes, to-do lists, and reminders on iPhone and iPad

Notes, to-do, and reminders applications are plentiful when it comes to iOS, with tons of alternatives available on the App Store. Today, a new app, Capsicum, is launching with a vision to take the place of your current calendar, notes, and reminder applications.

As reported by TechCrunch, Capsicum is looking to mimic the daily planners of old, letting you track events, to-dos, longer-term goals, journal entries, or daily habits — making it easier to manage than a simple recurring reminder for everyday tasks. The app is split into three sections: planning, habit tracking, and loose leaf.

For planning, it allows you to keep track of tasks that don’t have a deadline, for example, something you have to do each day, month, or a simple to-do list.

Then you have a daily planner section, which allows you to jot down notes, or important information you’ll need to remember such as keeping track of your current health situation or other habits.

With the new year around the corner, you’ll be able to keep track of New Years Resolutions for example, and you’ll be able to mark them as complete as you go. You can even assign a Siri Shortcut to make it easier to mark a task as complete.

The last portion of the app is called loose leaf and simply resembles traditional notebooks, letting you essentially write anything you’d like.

This is simply a spot for anything that may be running through your mind that you’d like to take note of. The Capsicum team says that this section of the app will soon have a sketchpad as well.

Capsicum is available as a free download on the App Store. It’s supported by a subscription and will cost $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year after a 14-day trial.

