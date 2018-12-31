IINA for macOS launches as modern media player alternative to VLC with dark mode, PIP, more

A new open source, modern media player has launched today called IINA that’s made just for macOS. It includes solid features like a dark mode, picture in picture, customizable interface, and more and looks to be a nice alternative to VLC.

After leaving beta, IINA has officially been made available today as a free, open source macOS-only media player and looks to have both great design and functionality.

Here’s how the developers describe the media player:

IINA is born to be a modern macOS application, from its framework to the user interface. It adopts the post-Yosemite design language of macOS and keeps up the pace of new technologies like Force Touch, Touch Bar, and Picture-in-Picture.

IINA features include:

Dark mode

Picture in picture

Customizable UI

Music mode

Touch Bar support

Trackpad and mouse gestures

Online subtitles

Plugin system

Plays anything

While VLC has been one of the most popular choices for open source video players for a while, IINA looks to be a compelling choice for Mac users with tight integration of both design and functionality for macOS.

IINA is compatible with macOS 10.11 and later, but the developer recommends using it with macOS Mojave (10.14) for the best experience.

The open source IINA macOS media player is a free download, and you can check out IINA’s GitHub page here.

