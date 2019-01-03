9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPad Pro $280 off, Apple HomePod $250, Twelve South iPad BookBook $50, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Take up $280 off Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro (tax savings select states)
Apple HomePod comes with 3-mo. of Apple Music for $250 ($379 value)
Cover your 9.7-inch iPad w/ the leather Twelve South BookBook for $49 (Reg. $80)
Twelve South’s $24 BackPack for iMac is perfect for keeping hard drives out of sight
Organize your cables and more w/ the Twelve South CaddySack, now $40 (20% off)
Milanese Loop bands from $4 deliver new style to your Apple Watch in this Amazon sale
iTunes kicks off 2019 with $5 movie sale + deals on bundles, more
You can now download the popular Hitman Sniper game on iOS for FREE (Reg. $1)
- Download the award-winning Alto’s Adventure & Odyssey on iOS for just $1 (Reg. $5)
- The open-ended farming RPG Stardew Valley for iOS gets a 50% price cut to $4
- Pocket City for iOS is now matching its all-time low on the App Store: $2 (Reg. $5)
MORE NEW DEALS:
You can grab two TP-Link Smart Light Dimmers for $65 shipped ($100 value)
- This Alexa-enabled RGB LED Lightstrip gives you the Philips Hue look for less: $17.50 (40% off)
- TP-Link OnHub Wi-Fi Router w/ ARRIS’ DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $90 ($170 value)
- Cubii Pro is an under-desk elliptical w/ HealthKit, now $249 (Reg. $349)
- Smartphone Accessories: mophie Qi Wireless Charging Pads $54, more
- SteelSeries Sensei 310 High-Precision Gaming Mouse for $40 (Reg. $55), more from $50
- Samsung’s wireless laser printer is a perfect fit for tax time, now $35 (Reg. $60)
- Let the bObsweep Pet Robo Vac do the cleaning for you at just $180 shipped (Reg. $220+)
- How to set up Movies Anywhere and make your digital library easily accessible
- Automate your Instagram marketing with PostFly for $19
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Octopath Traveler, Splatoon 2 & Mario Kart 8 for $42 ea., more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Infinity Dungeon RPG, Wildfulness, more
- Fender’s American Electric Guitars are up to $500 off today: Strat, Tele, P Bass, more
- Load up on fitness supplements from $7 today at Amazon: Whey Protein, BCAAs, much more
- Up to $700 off workout gear at Amazon today: treadmill, elliptical, workout bench, more
- Soothe aches and pains w/ this $18 Gaiam Foam Roller via Amazon (Reg. $30)
- Ralph Lauren offers hundreds of its most popular sale items at an extra 40% off
- Under Armour Semi-Annual Event gets you motivated w/ up to 40% off thousands of items
- Score a 3-Pack of Wool Hiking Socks for both men & women at $8 shipped from Amazon
- Merrell kicks off the new year with up to 40% off select shoes, apparel & accessories
- Banana Republic Factory Winter Clearance Sale cuts an extra 15% off w/ deals from $21
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 03, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon Family: Free Prime member perk with extra discounts on diapers, more
Echo Dot Diary: Five accessories I’m using with my new Alexa-powered home
New year, new gear: our top at-home workout accessories for under $50
- The new Retro Fighters N64 Controllers upgrade the classic form-factor, now up for pre-order
- Here’s our first official look at 20 upcoming The LEGO Movie 2 Collectible Minifigures
- Nike HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes are slated to return in 2019 w/ more affordable price tag
- Fluance refreshes its turntable lineup with new walnut exteriors, more
- This 120-piece LEGO kit lets you bring home a Leica M Camera for just $45, buy it now
- Lovot is a unique personal robot built for love and comfort…if you have $3,100
- Amazon Digital Day returns on December 28th with deals on movies, books, games, more
- Nintendo Switch is now the fastest selling console in the U.S. + Smash Bros. Ultimate details
- Razer announces the first wireless keyboard and mouse for Xbox One
- Hiking boots are very on-trend this season, here are our top picks from $35
- LEGO’s latest promotional offer is a Star Wars Minifigure Box, here’s how to get it for free
- Ford prototypes a noise-cancelling dog kennel to keep your pup calm during fireworks
- Sling TV lands on Oculus Go, bringing a massive 180-inch TV experience
- Leaked Kingdom Hearts III gameplay footage and images hit 6 weeks before launch
- LG unveils new 32-inch FreeSync gaming monitor with an affordable price tag
- LEGO unveils first Captain Marvel set ahead of upcoming film
- 1More enters the truly wireless earbud market w/ the $100 Stylish TWS