Brilliant announces HomeKit integration for its sleek ‘Control’ smart home hub

At CES 2019, Brilliant has announced that it is adding HomeKit support to its Brilliant Control product. The Brilliant Control is a sleek replacement for your existing light switches and features a touch display and camera. HomeKit support further expands its capabilities.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
The Brilliant Control works by integrating smart home products from the likes of Amazon, Nest, Ecobee, Ring, August, Philips Hue, Sonos, Honeywell, and Wemo. At long last, the Control will also soon support HomeKit.
What this means is that you’ll be able to control HomeKit-enabled accessories using the Brilliant display. Further, Brilliant says that users will able to “find and control any light connected to the Brilliant Control by voice using Siri or with the Apple Home app.”
Details here are a bit sparse still, but the basic idea is that with Brilliant Control acting as your smart home centerpiece, you can integrate accessories from HomeKit, Alexa, and a host of other smart home platforms. Siri itself won’t be integrated directly into the Brilliant Control, but rather you’ll use Siri on your iOS device to control accessories connected to the Brilliant Control.
The Brilliant Control is available in four different configurations, depending on the size of the light switch you are replacing. Prices start at $299 and range up to $449.
Watch a video showcasing what Brilliant is capable of below, and check out the full press release for its HomeKit announcement. There’s no word on when exactly HomeKit support will rollout.
Brilliant Announces Apple HomeKit Integration
Control Any Light Connected to the Brilliant Control Using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod and Mac
LAS VEGAS – JANUARY 8, 2019 – THE INTERNATIONAL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW (CES) – Brilliant, maker of the award-winning Brilliant Home Control, the world’s first smart home controller that you swap out a light switch for, today announced their much-anticipated integration with Apple HomeKit™, allowing users to find and control any light connected to the Brilliant Control by voice using Siri® or with the Apple Home app on any Apple device.
Leveraging Apple’s software authentication for HomeKit, existing Brilliant customers will be able to get HomeKit support via an automatic, over-the-air firmware update to be issued Spring 2019 at no additional cost.
“Brilliant unifies control of smart home devices in a way that is seamless, simple and accessible throughout the home,” said Aaron Emigh, CEO and co-founder of Brilliant. “This new integration with HomeKit will soon give Brilliant owners who have invested in the Apple ecosystem even more functionality and convenience.”
The Apple Home app allows users to set scenes, which enable multiple accessories to work in combination, all with a single command. So users can control lights connected to Brilliant Controls, along with other functions such as locking the doors and lowering the thermostat.
Brilliant currently works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Sonos, Nest, Ecobee, Honeywell, Ring, Philips Hue, August smart locks, Wemo smart plugs, with more added on a monthly basis. Brilliant also supports hubs such as Samsung SmartThings for connecting Z-Wave or Zigbee products, and can connect directly to bridge products from Philips Hue and others. Starting at $299, Brilliant comes in six colors to blend into any decor seamlessly and is available for purchase at www.brilliant.tech.
About Brilliant
Brilliant creates technology that unifies the home experience through simple and thoughtful interaction. Co-Founded by serial entrepreneur Aaron Emigh, Brilliant is comprised of experienced entrepreneurs and engineers from companies such as Apple, Philips, Sonos, Cisco, Jawbone, PayPal, Palm, and shopkick. Brilliant is based in San Mateo, California, and is funded by August Capital, Miramar Ventures, The Box Group, and other prominent investors.