Brilliant announces HomeKit integration for its sleek ‘Control’ smart home hub

At CES 2019, Brilliant has announced that it is adding HomeKit support to its Brilliant Control product. The Brilliant Control is a sleek replacement for your existing light switches and features a touch display and camera. HomeKit support further expands its capabilities.

The Brilliant Control works by integrating smart home products from the likes of Amazon, Nest, Ecobee, Ring, August, Philips Hue, Sonos, Honeywell, and Wemo. At long last, the Control will also soon support HomeKit.

What this means is that you’ll be able to control HomeKit-enabled accessories using the Brilliant display. Further, Brilliant says that users will able to “find and control any light connected to the Brilliant Control by voice using Siri or with the Apple Home app.”

Details here are a bit sparse still, but the basic idea is that with Brilliant Control acting as your smart home centerpiece, you can integrate accessories from HomeKit, Alexa, and a host of other smart home platforms. Siri itself won’t be integrated directly into the Brilliant Control, but rather you’ll use Siri on your iOS device to control accessories connected to the Brilliant Control.

The Brilliant Control is available in four different configurations, depending on the size of the light switch you are replacing. Prices start at $299 and range up to $449.

Watch a video showcasing what Brilliant is capable of below, and check out the full press release for its HomeKit announcement. There’s no word on when exactly HomeKit support will rollout.