Apple to hold annual shareholders meeting on March 1st at Steve Jobs Theater

Apple today published its annual meeting of shareholders notice and proxy statement. Filed with the SEC, the document confirms that Apple will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on March 1st, 2019 at Steve Jobs Theater.

Apple first started holding its annual shareholder meeting at Steve Jobs Theater last year, and that is a trend that will continue in 2019. The meeting will take place at 9 AM PT.

Due to limited seating at Steve Jobs Theater, Apple is asking shareholders to register in advance if they plan to attend the meeting. Registration begins on February 6th at 8 AM PT, and you can sign up here.

The record date for the annual shareholder meeting is January 2nd, 2019. This means you must have held AAPL shares by this date in order attend. Here is what Apple says in the proxy statement:

We are pleased to welcome shareholders to Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park for the 2019 Annual Meeting. To make sure we can accommodate as many attendees as possible, we have established a registration process. Shareholders will need to register in advance at proxyvote.com beginning at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 6, 2019 and registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Only shareholders as of the Record Date who have registered in advance and have a valid confirmation of registration will be admitted to the meeting. Please note that due to space constraints and security concerns, we will not be able to provide access to the Apple campus to any shareholders who have not registered in advance.

The annual AAPL shareholders meeting isn’t necessarily the most existing Apple event of the year. It is, however, a good indicator of what the company likes to highlight each year. Last year, the meeting spent time on wearables, services, and Apple Pay.

