Leviton shows off Decora Voice smart light switch with built-in Alexa voice control, smart 4-button controller, new app, more

This morning at CES, Leviton has announced three new smart home products for its Decora smart home lineup and also refreshed its My Leviton app with new UI and more. Headlining the new releases is Decora Voice, a smart light switch with dimming, scheduling, and Alexa voice control built-in.

In addition to Decora Voice, Levition has unveiled its new Decora Smart Wi-Fi 4-Button Controller that can control all connected Leviton lighting across a home. The company is also launching a new Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outlet that offers one outlet that’s always on and one that’s a controllable smart outlet.

Decora Voice

Here’s how Leviton describes it’s new smart light switch:

This all new Wi-Fi lighting control device combines full-range dimming and 3-way capability with embedded voice control via Alexa, which works with the My Leviton app and Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices to create a whole-home lighting control system. In addition to the convenient Alexa integration, Decora Voice also works with Google Assistant, IFTTT, and more. Unfortunately, no HomeKit support here. Decora Voice will launch in “mid 2019”. No pricing details have been shared by Leviton yet. Decora Smart Wi-Fi 4-Button Controller Here’s how the company describes this new smart device controller: As part of the My Leviton platform, the 4-Button Controller uses the award-winning My Leviton app, allowing electrical contractors or homeowners to easily orchestrate a home’s lighting scenes for “All Off”, “Movie Time” or activities such as “Go to Bed”. The custom lighting scenes can include any existing Decora Smart Wi-Fi product, including the recently announced Decora Voice Dimmer with Amazon Alexa Built-In. This offers a nice multi-functional physical switch for smart lighting that can often be confusing for friends and guests. We haven’t heard any word on pricing for this either, but the 4-Button Controller will also be available in “mid-2019.” Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outlet Available in a Wi-Fi and Z-Wave version, here’s how the new Decora Smart Outlets offer something a new take on in-wall smart receptacles: The smart outlets feature a top outlet that can be controlled and a bottom outlet that is always on for 24/7 power applications – important for clocks, phone chargers and other electrical devices which must remain on. Both Decora Smart Receptacles also include a manual button for local on/off control. The Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outlets will also be available in the middle of the year along with the 4-Button Controller and Decora Voice smart switch. My Leviton 2.0 app update Finally, Leviton has rolled out a major refresh to its iOS app. The company says that user feedback was instrumental in many of the changes to the new UI and more. The My Leviton 2.0 app update, available now as a free download, most visibly includes a refined user interface reflective of the latest design standards for ease of use and approachability. The modern style has simplified graphics, reduced text, enhanced iconography, a new video login screen and animations, providing an overall improved app flow and user experience. Users can now view all “Schedules” at a glance on one screen rather than diving into sub-menus. On the main page, “Rooms” allow for grouping of the residence’s Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices for fast access to each dimmer, switch and smart plug in the home. My Leviton 2.0 is available now as free download from the App Store. You can check out Leviton’s existing Decora smart home products here.

And keep up with all of the latest product announcements from Las Vegas in our CES 2019 Guide.

