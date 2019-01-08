Lutron introducing Alexa-compatible fan speed controller that works with existing fans, no HomeKit

As part of CES 2019, Lutron has officially unveiled its new fan speed controller, a smart wall switch that replaces your basic on/off switch and works with existing ceiling fans. Fan speed controller adds smart home control that gives you remote access from Lutron’s iOS app and support for scheduling actions and automation.

From Lutron’s announcement:

The highly-anticipated Caséta by Lutron fan speed control is easy to install and simple to set-up – making most ceiling fans “smart” and wirelessly adjustable within minutes. The fan control doesn’t require a canopy module and is easily added to the Lutron app, making it a quick 15-minute project. This flexible new control has four fan speeds with the ability to set a favorite speed setting. It is easily integrated into Caséta scenes and schedules using the Lutron smart bridge and app. A goodnight scene, for example, could now include lights turning off, shades lowering, and fans set to medium speed.

Voice control works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, but Apple HomeKit and Siri control won’t be available at launch and hasn’t been promised. You’ll still need a dedicated HomeKit ceiling fan if you want to go all in on HomeKit, but Lutron’s fan speed controller should be a big hit for Alexa and Google Assistant smart homes.

Hopefully HomeKit support is eventually on the table for Lutron’s fan speed controller if that’s possible. Lutron already makes smart wall switches that make existing lights work with HomeKit; a version that works properly with ceiling fans would be very compelling.

Like Lutron light switches, the new fan speed controller will optionally work with an additional remote that can be paired and mounted as a second switch or used as a coffee table or nightstand fan controller.

Lutron says the new fan speed controller and remote will retail for around $80 and $42, respectively, and launch in March.

Related Stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: