OtterBox and Gorilla Glass maker Corning team up for iPhone and iPad screen protector lineup

After announcing a new case series with integrated Pop Sockets yesterday, OtterBox has unveiled its latest collaboration with Corning, the maker of Gorilla Glass. The two will work together on OtterBox’s first dive into the market of glass screen protectors with the Amplify collection for “today’s leading smartphones and tablets.”

OtterBox detailed the new partnership and Amplify products in a press release today:

OtterBox’s unparalleled experience in device protection will be combined with Corning’s 167-year legacy of glass innovation to create a full portfolio of innovative glass solutions designed to provide added protection and improve the user experience. Amplify draws on proprietary engineering and manufacturing techniques to provide users with longer-lasting protection and durability, while also improving various facets of the digital screen experience including improved transmission and scratch resistance.

OtterBox says the Amplify glass screen protectors will be “coming soon” for iPhone, Samsung smartphones, and presumably iPads as well with the mention of “today’s leading smartphones and tablets.”

No word yet on pricing or other specifics. We’ll keep an eye out on and be sure to update this post when we learn more.

Do you currently use a screen protector with your devices? Zagg was early to the market years ago with its Invisible Shield products. However, in recent years, low-cost alternatives have become popular as they’ve flooded retailers like Amazon.

Do OtterBox + Corning’s upcoming Amplify glass screen protectors sound compelling to you? Let us know down below in the comments!

