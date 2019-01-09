Rebuilt Salesforce SDK now available to third-party iOS developers

Apple partnered with Salesforce, a leading customer relationship management company, late last year. Now, through that partnership, Apple is updating the Salesforce SDK on iOS.

Announced through its developer portal, Apple says that iPhone and iPad applications optimized for Swift and iOS 12 will now include the updated Salesforce SDK. The company says the new SDK “brings together the latest in modern programming with powerful developer tools to transform customer experiences.”

The updated SDK will allow for more opportunities for third-party developers with more power tools now available on iOS.

