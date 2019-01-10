TiVo to launch Apple TV app later this year with live TV support and DVR access

At CES 2019 this week, TiVo showcased new applications for the Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. The new apps will allow existing TiVo users to view live and recorded content on multiple TVs using their existing hardware, as opposed to shelling out for additional TiVo Mini boxes.

Dave Zatz was first to spot TiVo’s demonstration at CES this week. Zatz says TiVo intends to launch the applications during Q2 and Q3 of this year. The Fire TV app is said to come first, followed by Roku and eventually Apple TV.

Currently, TiVo offers its TiVo Mini as a way to bring access to live and recorded TiVo content to multiple TVs. The TiVo Mini VOX, which includes a voice-activated remote, currently retails for at $179.99 – making it a pricey way to expand TiVo throughout your entire home.

The new app for Apple TV and other boxes will give users the ability to access their recorded and live content at no additional cost. The company says it does not plan to charge users an upfront cost for the app, nor is it planning an additional monthly cost.

The TiVo app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku will allow existing TiVo subscribers to access live and recorded content from anywhere. You will lose out on some features, though, including SkipMode for blowing through commercials and 5.1 audio. Other details are unclear at this point, but the video below offers a look at the app in use.

TiVo has been revising its strategy over the last several years to accommodate cord cutters. Last year, it launched the Bolt OTA for use with an over-the-air antenna, as opposed to a traditional cable box. The Bolt OTA offers recording capabilities as well as access to other streaming services.

Are you a TiVo user? Do you plan to make use of the company’s forthcoming Apple TV application? Let us know what you think in the comments and watch a short preview of the app below (via Dave Zatz):

