9to5Toys Lunch Break: Latest iPad Pro $150 off, Twelve South HiRise iPhone/Watch Dock $49, HP 27-inch Monitor $110, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy’s new 2-day sale takes $150 off the latest iPad Pro, deals on Beats, TVs, more
The Twelve South HiRise Duet charges an iPhone & Apple Watch: $49 at Amazon (Reg. up to $120)
Twelve South’s latest iPhone accessories are on sale: Powerpic Qi Charger $53, cases, more
Best Buy brings HP’s 27-inch 1080p Monitor to an all-time low of $110 shipped (Reg. $180)
Save on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air, now $1,070 w/ tax benefits for select shoppers
Apple Watch deals abound this morning w/ Series 3 from $230, Series 4 starting at $385
Apple Watch Sport Bands w/ Case for $5 in various colors via Amazon
This week’s best iTunes deals: Books made into movies $8, Sopranos complete series $49, more
The Castles of Mad King Ludwig iOS board game drops to $2 today (Reg. $7)
- Fantastical 2 is back at its all-time low from $2 (Reg. up to $10)
- Save the universe in Among the Stars for iOS while it’s only $3 (Reg. $5)
- OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS now down to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Last Voyage’s cosmic iOS adventure and puzzles now FREE for very first time (Reg. $5)
9to5Toys Best of CES 2019 Awards
MORE NEW DEALS:
Bring home a Toshiba 43-inch 4K HDR UHDTV with Fire OS for $230 today (Reg. $300)
- Logitech’s Harmony Hub replaces up to eight remotes w/ your smartphone: $57 (Reg. $100)
- Lexar announces the first-ever 1TB SDXC card, and it’s already available for pre-order
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 10W Wireless Qi Charging Stand $18, more
- Monoprice Maker Ultimate 3D Printer now $300 shipped (Open-box, Orig. $480)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Uncharted Lost Legacy from $9, Divinity Original Sin 2 $40, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Safety Photo+Video, Avocado Stickers, more
- Xbox Live Gold 1-Year Memberships are just $42 w/ free digital delivery today (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo and Xbox Gift Cards up to 16% off today, plus many more from $20
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe releases today on Switch w/ a secret playable character
- VUDU’s Weekend Sale kicks off with a selection of martial arts flicks for $5 each
- Today only, score the Yuneec Breeze Compact 4K Drone for $100 (Reg. $150)
- Pick up this best-selling Instant Pot steamer basket at Amazon from $15 shipped (30% off)
- This coupon takes 40% off Tacklife’s rechargeable Electric Arc Lighter, now under $10 shipped
- Amazon’s Gold Box has top-rated protein powder, more from $12 shipped today
- Make smoothies for the whole family in Ninja’s Bowl DUO Blender: $80 (Reg. $170+, Today only)
- Vacmaster Pro Wet/Dry Vacuum bundle hits Amazon low at $62.50 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- Score discounts on fishing gear, backpacks and more in today’s Gold Box from $9.50
- The popular Peak Design Everyday Messenger Bag drops to $130, today only (Reg. $200+)
- Converse’s Flash Sale steps up your kicks with 30% off sitewide, featuring styles from $24
- Banana Republic’s Hit Refresh Event takes 40% off new arrivals + an extra 60% off sale items
- Clarks Winter Clearance Event takes up to 50% off + an extra 30% off, with styles from $35
- Save big during the Express Back to Business Event w/ 30% off suit jackets, dress shirts, more
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 11, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
The Cybic Legend is a beautiful bike with Alexa, 3G connectivity, and a touchscreen
Crate & Barrel releases iconic canvas prints of The Beatles, bring one home from $199
IK launches new iKlip 3 iPad mic stand mount + options for video producers, more
- Vava shakes up the market with a new 4K HDR short-throw projector for $3,500
- LEGO shares new details on its sustainable Plants from Plants bricks, teases Creator Expert set
- Lenovo’s Yoga A940 AiO is over $1,000 less than Microsoft’s Surface Studio w/ similar features
- HP’s insane Omen 65-inch 4K gaming display sports NVIDIA Shield functionality, more
- Zelda II for NES comes to Switch Online this month + Yoshi footage/release dates, more
- BMW & The North Face built a lightweight camper concept to showcase at CES 2019
- New Year, New Organization: our favorite planners for 2019 will help you stay on track
- Audio-Technica expands its QuietPoint headphones lineup w/ new Bose competitors, more
- SiliconDust launches new HDHomeRun Scribe Duo, its first tuner with built-in DVR, more
- Sony announces five new Extra Bass Bluetooth Speakers focused on partying and outdoor use
- Powercast’s Joy-Con grips charge without a cable or mat and offer 38 hours of gameplay
- Goal Zero expands its lineup of power solutions with Yeti Tank and Link, more at CES 2019
- Alienware announces a 240Hz laptop w/ OLED option & 55” OLED gaming monitor at CES 2019
- Grovemade’s new Apple Watch dock is a minimalist home for your wearable
- Samson brings its new $100 Satellite USB/iOS Broadcast Microphone to CES 2019
- Kangaroo expands its home security system with low-cost smoke alarm and more
- Whirlpool unveils smart countertop oven w/ Alexa + more intelligent home appliances at CES
- Panasonic unveils “World’s Most Cinematic TV” with professional-grade color accuracy
- Lenovo bolsters its lineup of PC gaming peripherals with new UltraWide monitors, more at CES
- Anker celebrates CES with its newest accessories on sale from $12 shipped
- Key by Amazon introduces new in-garage delivery option, first Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt and more
- New Year, New Reads: our top five books for January 2019
- The GE Kitchen Hub packs a 27-inch touch screen, Google Assistant, and more
- HUAWEI’s MateBook 13 takes on the MacBook Air w/ a quad-core i7, dedicated graphics, more
- NVIDIA begins certifying certain Freesync monitors for use with its G-SYNC technology
- Hisense shows off new two-panel ULED TVs at CES w/ Android TV and Roku platforms
- New Alien: Blackout mobile game set to continue the events of Isolation on iOS/Android [Video]
- ViewSonic’s X Series Projectors bring 4K, Alexa, & Assistant control to your home theater
- Vintage meets modern on new Kodak Smile Instant Camera and Printer at CES
- Ubtech lends its bipedal Walker robot a pair of hands and showcases new Cruzr at CES
- The new Tablo Quad DVR skips the commercials for you, supports 8TB of storage
- Blue goes pro at CES 2019 with the new $100 Ember XLR mic
- TP-Link debuts new Wi-Fi 6 routers including Deco X10 Mesh System touting 1.95Gbps speeds
- Incase takes the wraps off new environmentally-friendly MacBook sleeves and organizers
- Vizio’s lineup of 2019 TVs are better than ever with Quantum Color, ultra bright panels, more
- JBL unveils new Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker at CES, along with gesture-controlled PartyBox