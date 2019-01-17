T-Mobile beats out Verizon as top ‘quality’ brand as it sees 9% YoY increase in customer satisfaction

A new US wireless carrier customer study has been released today and T-Mobile has continued its streak of winning top honors over Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint with solid year-over-year customer satisfaction growth. More notably however, is that T-Mobile has beat out Verizon in the survey’s “quality brand” ranking.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

The latest carrier survey comes from YouGov as it looked at how satisfied customers were with their provider for 2018 as well ranking each brand’s quality. T-Mobile came out on top with the highest customer satisfaction score and it also dethroned Verizon as the top quality brand.

The study had customers rate their wireless carrier with a score between -100 to 100. For 2018, T-Mobile earned an overall score of 75, up 9% from 2017 when it earned an average of 69.

Verizon came in second with 62, a 5% jump from last year’s rating of 59. AT&T earned the same 48 from its customers that it did in 2017, while Sprint’s customer satisfaction score dropped to 46 from the previous year’s 50.

As the graph above illustrates, YouGov highlights that T-Mobile has seen the most customer satisfaction growth of the past few years. That’s likely no accident, as the company has been focusing on improving and evolving its customer support over the last year. With their Team of Experts initiative, they have gotten rid of robots and call transfers to give customers a better support experience.

YouGov’s 2018 report also discovered that its respondents voted T-Mobile as the most quality brand when compared to the other major US carriers. Notably, Verizon held this title for the last two years.

The same growth trends were seen for the quality metric. T-Mobile saw an 11% jump YoY, while Verizon saw growth, but not enough to keep the top spot. AT&T was stagnant, while Sprint’s quality rating dropped.

While T-Mobile has made a lot of progress with customer retention, coverage improvements, and customer satisfaction, it has often been thought of as second tier to Verizon’s coverage as well as brand image. However, this study’s results might show that the tables are turning.

How about you? Do you agree with YouGov’s findings or do you have a different opinion on your carrier’s customer support and quality? Let us know in the comments below!

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: