15-inch portable 4K USB-C and 1080p touchscreen monitors raise 700% of Kickstarter goal in 2 hours

There are a handful of USB-C portable monitors on the market, but a lot of them have mediocre reviews and include questionable trade-offs. A new Kickstarter campaign is looking to offer two compelling 15-inch USB-C portable monitors, a 4K model, and a 1080p touchscreen model which have hit over 700% funding in the first two hours.

Taihe has launched its Kickstarter campaign with immediate success for its new Gemini portable monitors. The new devices allegedly include a range of solid features, and offer users a choice of a 4K USB-C version or a USB-C 1080p touchscreen model. Both feature a built-in battery offering 5 hours of use. The monitors also have a wide range of I/O and reasonable prices, assuming they successfully launch.

Gemini 4K Highlights:

15.6-inch a-Si TFT LCD IPS panel with HDR support

4K 3840 x 1920 resolution

60Hz refresh rate

1 x USB-C port

1 x HDMI port

1 x Mini DisplayPort

2 x USB 2.0

Built-in battery for 5 hours of cordless use

Supports landscape and portrait mode

300 nits brightness

Dual-speakers

Weight: 2 pounds

Thickness: 10mm

Built-in kickstand

Kickstarter price: $269

Gemini 1080p Touchscreen Highlights:

15.6-inch a-Si TFT LCD IPS panel

HD 1920 x 1080 resolution

10-point capacitive touchscreen

60Hz refresh rate

300 nits brightness

1 x USB-C Port

1 x Mini HDMI port

2 x Micro USB ports

Built-in battery for 5 hours of cordless use

Dual speakers

Weight: 2 pounds

Thickness: 8mm

Built-in kickstand

Kickstarter price: $159

Check out more details about these new USB-C monitors on the Kickstarter page. The company is shooting for May deliveries for Kickstarter backers. Keep in mind there are inherent risks with crowdfunding projects and there are no guarantees for products shipping.

However, that said, people are certainly excited about the new Gemini monitors with the company raising over $70,000 on a $10,000 goal in just two hours at the time of writing.

As for options that are already available from known brands, Asus looks to have the highest rated USB-C monitor with its ZenScreen on Amazon with 3.7/5 stars. It has a 1080p 15.6-inch screen and sells for $229. The version with a built-in battery goes for $300.

How about you? Do you think the new Gemini portable monitors look like compelling solutions for your Mac and iPad workflows?

