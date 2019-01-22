Feature Request: Option to automatically remove expired boarding passes & tickets from Wallet

As a paperless kind of guy, I’m a huge fan of the Wallet app. I especially like the way it integrates all my cards, etickets and boarding passes into one place, rather than having to go hunting for them in a dozen different apps.

But there’s one small detail Apple appears to have forgotten which means there is still some hunting involved …

Generally when I go into my Wallet app to access a ticket or boarding pass, it will be cluttered up with old ones. So I have to scroll through those to find the one I’m looking for, then remember to delete the expired ones.

That has to be done one-by-one. Tap the ticket or boarding pass. Tap the three-dot menu. Tap delete.

Personally, I’d like the Wallet app to automatically delete items the day after they expire. Some may want to keep a record a bit longer, or to continue to delete manually for whatever reason, so I’m proposing that this be an option rather than the default behavior.

A single toggle in the Wallet settings would do it:

Automatically delete expired tickets and boarding passes the next day

That way, those of us who don’t want any clutter can keep Wallet clean, while those who like to review expired items before manually deleting can continue to do so.

Would you find this a useful option? Please take our poll, and share your thoughts – or ideas for future Feature Requests – in the comments.

