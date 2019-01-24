Apple Music tablet support on Android exits beta, now available for everyone

Apple today has updated Apple Music for Android to version 2.7, bringing several notable enhancements. This update first entered beta testing last month, but is now rolling out to all users.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Headlining today’s update to Apple Music on Android is support for tablets. While Android tablets aren’t incredibly popular nowadays, it’s certainly nice to see the Apple Music app adds support after nearly four years.

On Android tablets, Apple Music now includes easier access to the different sections of the app. Along the bottom, there is a new navigation bar with quick access to “Library,” “For You,” “Browse,” and “Radio.”

Other improvements to Apple Music on Android include bug fixes and performance improvements. Here’s the full change log:

Now enjoy Apple Music with an improved experience designed for a wider range of Android devices, including tablets. This update also includes various app and performance improvements.

Apple Music for Android is available from the Play Store.

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: