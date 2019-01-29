Apple Support app updated with new search feature

Apple has today pushed an update to its Apple Support app, available for iPhone and iPad. Today’s update brings it to version 3.0 and adds a few handy features.

Available now, the Apple Support app has added a new tab that lets users easily search support articles and documentation. The app replaces the current Account tab with a Search button at the bottom, moving access to your account to the Discover tab at the top right corner.

This change puts the app more in line with Apple’s other apps such as the App Store. Most users won’t need direct access to their account on a regular basis and having a search tab easily accessible will likely be more useful.

Apple’s support app is a great resource when you need to set up a repair or need help using any of your Apple products.

• Added a new tab to easily search Apple’s library of helpful articles • Performance enhancements and bug fixes

The update is available as a free download on the App Store.

