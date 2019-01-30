iFixit selling $30 iPhone battery replacement kits through 2019 after Apple ends discount program for official repairs

If you can remember what happened a year ago, the BatteryGate furore led Apple to reduce the cost of iPhone battery replacements from $79 to $29. Apple ended the discount at the end of 2018. iFixit today announced that they are not ending their price match and will continue selling their iPhone battery replacement kits for $29.99 through 2019.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Apple’s $29 discount led to record numbers of Apple customers getting their battery replaced after the BatteryGate performance throttling fiasco was publicised in the press. It transpired that Apple performed 11 million battery replacements, ten times their usual run rate. Apple said that the battery program contributed to lower iPhone sales in the holiday quarter.

When Apple dropped its prices last year, iFixit matched them by selling its battery kits for $29.99. Today, iFixit has said that it will continue to keep its prices at that level for the rest of the year, with discounted battery replacement kits available for iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and even older models like the 5s and 5c.

Apple currently offers battery replacements for $49 on iPhone SE, 6, 6s, 7, and 8 ($69 for iPhone X, XS and XR). However, that does include the labor cost of Apple performing the repair safely and an official three months warranty coverage if anything goes wrong with your device. You can take advantage of Apple’s battery service at the Genius Bar or by mailing in your device after setting up a repair online.

The iFixit battery kit is unofficial and DIY; the customer must open up their device themselves and perform the repair by following the included instructions. It will void your warranty, although you may not mind if you have an older device.

Apple’s service will not service phones that are damaged in other ways, even if you only want a battery swap, so something like aftermarket iFixit parts may be the only inexpensive option.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: