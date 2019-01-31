9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 3 Cell $279, 9.7-inch iPad Pro $300, Amazon Logitech Sale from $14, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cell sees deals from $279: Nike, Sport Loop, more (tax select states)
Apple’s previous generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro gets a discount today from $300 (Cert. Refurb)
Amazon 1-day Logitech Sale from $14: Mac keyboards, mice, gaming headsets, much more
Apple’s new Smart Battery Case for iPhone Xs/Max/R gets first discount, now $118
Apple’s latest iPad Pros up to $100 off at B&H (tax select states only)
Apple’s 2018 Mac Mini sees up to $150 off (tax select shoppers only)
iTunes launches huge $5 movie sale plus 4K deals, $1 rental of the week, more
A look at Luminar 3’s advanced AI tools & Library (+$10 off)
Save on Anker’s most popular charging accessories and USB-C hubs at Amazon from $10
Action RPG Animus Stand Alone for iOS now matching App Store all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Enjoy best in class ANC: Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones for $265 (Reg. $349)
- Upgrade your home security: Arlo Pro 6-camera 720p Security System $550 (Reg. $750)
- Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics Pulse X Bluetooth Speaker $15 shipped, more
- Logitech’s 12.9″ iPad Pro Folio Case has a backlit keyboard, more at $104 (Reg. up to $150)
- Bring home Motorola’s dual-camera Moto G6 Smartphone for $200 shipped (Save $100)
- QNAP’s 3-Bay NAS is a must for expanding your home media server at $189 (Reg. $249)
- GoPro Plus now includes unlimited quality photo and video backup, 50% off discounts, more
- First Alert’s Carbon Monoxide Detector has a built-in digital thermostat for $27 shipped
- iPhone and Apple Watch control highlight upcoming PUMA Fit Intelligence self-lacing shoes
- Save on home networking gear: D-Link 802.11ac Router $60 (33% off), more from $20
- Don’t miss Home Depot’s 1-day Ryobi and Milwaukee tool sale, deals from $22 shipped
- Seagate’s Slim 1TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive is down to $45 shipped (Reg. up to $60)
- Full 1080p highlight LG’s Home Theater Projector for $897 (Reg. $1,100)
- Instant Pot’s DUO Plus 60 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker is down to $80 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $130)
- Keep your daily valuables secure with the iKeyp Smart Safe: $99 (Orig. $149)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $25, Wild Guns Reloaded from $10, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Magic Launcher Pro, WitchSpring3, more
- January’s nostalgia-driven LEGO Ideas creations stack up to a Jungle Temple and more
- Nintendo Switch + Labo Variety Kit now available for $309 shipped (Up to $370 value)
- Stock-up on Planters nuts from $3 at Amazon: cashews, pistachios, more (up to 50% off)
- Relax those tense muscles with the Zyllion Shiatsu Back Massager for $26 (Reg. $50, today only)
- The North Face jackets, shoes, backpacks, accessories & more from $38 at Backcountry
- ALDO’s revamping your footwear during its Boot Flash Sale with 25% off select styles
- Express refreshes your wardrobe with 40% off sitewide + an extra 50% off clearance
- Mountain Hardwear’s Winter Web Specials take 50% off select jackets, pullovers, more
- Kate Spade’s Winter Weekend Sale offers an extra 30% off popular handbags, wallets, more
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 31, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Panasonic debuts HomeHawk FLOOR, a smart home camera that disguises itself as a lamp
Kate Spade’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is loaded with handbags, smartwatches, more
Sony to expand PS Plus cloud storage to 100GB alongside February’s freebies: Hitman & For Honor
- iRobot Terra arrives as the brand’s first robotic lawn mower
- Seagate unveils officially-licensed 2TB Game Drive for PS4
- The Orro smart light switch uses multiple sensors to learn your lighting patterns
- Edit and convert 4K videos at blazing speed with VideoProc, now $20 (Orig. $79)
- Jaybird takes the wraps off new RUN XT truly wireless earbuds, its latest AirPods competitor
- The new McIntosh Integrated Turntable elegantly takes on home audio systems
- LEGO celebrates 20th anniversary of Star Wars sets by reimagining old vehicles in five new kits
- Fluance unveils new Ai60 bookshelf speakers with mid-century modern vibes
- Raspberry Pi showcases new enterprise-focused Compute Module 3+ starting at $25
- Behringer officially unveils pricing for its new vintage-style VOCODER VC340 synthesizer
- The Cotton Carrier Skout camera & binocular sling is perfect for your outdoor activities
- Nintendo restarts Metroid Prime 4, pouring nearly two years of work down the drain
- Thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift ideas for every woman in your life
- Cut back your electric bill with our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices
- Life on the road is reimagined with this vintage-styled High Country Camps fifth wheel
- EZVIZ introduces its DB1 video doorbell & DP1 smart door viewer/peephole replacement
- Express launches a new 32-piece spring collection with Olivia Culpo
- Nintendo leaves PS4/Xbox in the dust, Switch was the best-selling console in the US last year
- Here’s how to get the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Piranha Plant fighter for FREE
- Is Audible worth it? Our guide to Amazon’s audiobook service (FREE 30-day trial)
- Sony puts new beagle Aibo breed up for adoption with plans to teach new home security tricks
- AOC launches two curved 1440p gaming monitors w/ G-SYNC & FreeSync, up to 165Hz, more
- The best sound bars & audio systems to buy for Super Bowl LIII from $68
- The best men’s winter boots on Amazon from $26 shipped
- Dremel’s latest 3D Printer has a flexible build plate and supports up to 30% faster printing
- IK’s new iRig Micro Amp doubles as an iOS/Mac recording interface w/ software processing
- What is AmazonFresh? Our guide to this Prime member grocery shopping perk
- Teenage Engineering debuts new “poor man’s modular” synth rigs starting from just $149
- LEGO showcases eight upcoming fan-made sets released in partnership with BrickLink
- WD announces the Black SN750 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD with read speeds of up to 3.4GB/s
- Sonos & Ikea will release Symfonisk line of smart speakers in August