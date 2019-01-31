iPhone X/XS users complaining about accidentally switching on the flashlight

Some iPhone X/iPhone XS users are complaining that it’s too easy to accidentally turn on the iPhone flashlight from the Lock screen …

USA Today reports that several hundred users have reported the problem to Apple.

If you’ve ever discovered that the flashlight on your iPhone was suspiciously turned on after pulling the device from your pocket, you are far from alone. Some people have been alerted by strangers on the street that the mini searchlight on their phone is beaming for the world to see. Others report having looked down to discover the flashbulb shining through their clothing. Either way, no one is ever thrilled to find out that their expensive smartphone’s battery is being unwittingly drained by a feature that can’t be uninstalled. So far, 488 iPhone users have reported the problem to Apple, asking the tech giant how to remove the fussy shortcut from the main screen entirely.

The complaints relate to the iPhone flashlight shortcut at the bottom-left of the Lock screen. Users complain it’s too easy to accidentally hit this while simply holding or unlocking the device, with some reporting that it also switches on in their pocket or while removing it from a pocket.

I’m slightly puzzled as it’s never happened to me, and experimenting with it just now it seems to require a pretty hard press. However, the poll numbers below do suggest it’s an issue for a significant number of users.

If you do accidentally activate it, or simply want an easier way to switch it off after use, a very slight swipe left anywhere on the screen is the easiest way to do it. Note that you’ll open the Camera app if you swipe too far.

Have you had this issue with your iPhone flashlight? Please take our poll to let us know.

