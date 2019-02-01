Some iOS 11 users unable to access App Store and Apple Music

We haven’t quite been able to get to the bottom of this one, but there appears to be some kind of problem with accessing Apple services, including the App Store and Apple Music, for iOS 11 devices.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

There have been a burst of reports on Twitter overnight of App Store downtime, with some users reporting they have been unable to access the App Store for more than a day. From what we can tell, this is an iOS 11 specific issue.

A thread on the jailbreak subreddit also features many reports of ongoing connectivity problems, seemingly only affecting iOS 11 devices. Jailbroken users make up a decent chunk of iOS 11 usage, as an iOS 12 jailbreak is not yet widely available. It doesn’t seem like the problem is restricted to jailbroken devices, though, at this stage.

A couple people have been able to restore access to App Store by setting their date back to the 29th. This suggests that the cause is rooted in outdated security certificates somewhere on Apple’s service, but we can’t say that for certain at this point.

Of course, the leading conspiracy theory on social media is that Apple disabled the services on iOS 11 to encourage people to update to iOS 12. This motive is unlikely to be true as Apple has little incentive to force upgrades, and has little interest in making it more difficult for people to access its revenue-generating services.

For what it’s worth, Apple’s System Status page is currently not reporting any problems — apart from Group FaceTime being down. We’ll update if we know more. Are you experiencing App Store connection problems? Let us know in the comments.

Tried to upload to cloud. Told me not enough storage. Tried to get more storage but can’t because App Store is down and so is my purchase abilities. So what next because this is extremely frustrating. — Emily Briggs (@briggsy223) February 1, 2019

App Store still down, for iOS 11. what support. no information nothing. Thx @AppleSupport —  Apple_iOS_Designer  (@ios_designer) February 1, 2019

Wow grabe ka shady sa apple. Opened my app store this morning and it said it cant connect to app store. I didn’t want to update my iOS cos it will slow down my phone but now I have to. 😤 — Jani Zee🌙⭐️ (@zeejaniii) February 1, 2019