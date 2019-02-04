Warby Parker iOS app launches Virtual Try-On for glasses with ARKit and TrueDepth on iPhone X and later

Warby Parker is out with an update to its iOS app that brings a useful new feature to its collection of spectacles: Virtual Try-On. With Apple’s ARKit and TrueDepth camera tech, the company’s new software lets users see “the realistic color, texture, and size of each style— using just your iPhone X [and later]” while shopping for new glasses with its app.

Warby Parker’s app previously launched TrueDepth camera support for recommending glasses to users, but hasn’t implemented the tech into a virtual try-on experience until now.

Warby Parker shared the news in a press release today:

Using Apple’s ARKit and TrueDepth camera technology, along with our own proprietary frame placement and fit system, we’ve developed an easy-to-use tool that allows you to try on eyeglasses—seeing the realistic color, texture, and size of each style— using just your iPhone X*.

Warby Parker notes using Apple’s 3D TrueDepth camera technology provides a hyper-realistic virtual try-on experience.

our Virtual Try-On tool determines how glasses truly fit on your three-dimensional face using accurate measurements and a proprietary method we call “unique placement.” Our placement algorithm mimics the real-life process of placing a pair of frames on your face, taking into account how your unique facial features interact with the frame. When you couple that with each frame’s vibrant color and vivid detail, the result is an experience so lifelike you’ll think you’re actually wearing them. Virtual Try-On is available today in the free Glasses by Warby Parker app for iPhone X, XS, XS Max, and XR users. There’s also a share option to send your Virtual Try-On results with others.

Located within the Warby Parker app, the Virtual Try-On tool seamlessly interacts with our existing shopping features— which means you can favorite frames for later, add frames to your Home Try-On, or purchase a pair directly. You can also share photos of your Virtual Try-On with friends. Warby Parker also offers users an option to mail out five pairs of glasses at a time to users to try on in person. Does this sound like a compelling way to try new spectacles to you? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

