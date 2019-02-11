Heart Analyzer for Apple Watch adds live heart rate support, improved complications, more

Heart Analyzer is a great third-party app that allows you to see incredible detail from Apple Watch heart rate readings. In an update today, the app has added live heart rate support, improved complications for Series 4 users, and more.

With support for live heart rates, Heart Analyzer will now record your heart rate in real-time when you have the app open. This allows you to get detailed information about your heart rate at specific times, and view trends and graphs over time.

Further, the Heart Analyzer app for Apple Watch also now displays your recent workouts. Here, you can see a detailed heart rate graph with minimum, maximum, and average data points.

For Apple Watch Series 4 users, there are improved complication options. For instance, on the Infograph Modular face you can now see detailed heart rate graphs with hourly vertical grid lines. Here’s the full changelog for today’s update:

Live heart rates are here on the Watch! Heart Analyzer will live record your heart rate on the watch when the app is opened!

You can toggle this feature on and off by force touching the Watch display when the app is open

Recent workouts are now visible on the Watch! Get times, type, heart rate details and even a graph right on your wrist!

Heart rate graphs on the watch now have hourly vertical gridlines for improved clarity

Cardio Points are now available on the watch!

Heart Analyzer is a free app on the App Store. There are in-app purchases for accessing older data and analytics, and additional customization options.

