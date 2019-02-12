Apple Watch helps woman discover supraventricular tachycardia heart condition

Another Apple Watch Series 4 user is grateful for the investment made over the holidays in the smart wearable. A North Carolina woman purchased her Apple Watch with the appeal of the heart focused health features and it paid off by helping her discover a heart condition called supraventricular tachycardia.

As reported by local ABC 11 news, Beth Stamps, who is a home health nurse, noticed her heart rate rising while at a patients house. She said she felt like she just finished marathon, and couldn’t get her heart rate to drop by relaxing.

While standing still, her Apple Watch indicated that her heart rate was abnormally high at 177 bpm. After that, Stamps’ co-workers called emergency medical services and doctors ended up running tests for two days.

She was eventually diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia. Here’s how Wikipedia describes the heart condition:

Stamps said that she’s experienced what’s felt like a racing heartbeat in the past for short periods of time, but it has always subsided. Having her Apple Watch quantify exactly what was happening with her heart rate not doubt helped her make a quick decision to seek medical attention. She’s now taking mediation to help correct the abnormal heart rate.

Apple Watch has saved many lives with features like being able to dial 911 with the Side button and more. However, with fall detection, ECG, and irregular heart rate detection on the Apple Watch Series 4, the wearable is becoming even more valuable to Apple users.

Check out the full video interview with ABC 11 here.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: