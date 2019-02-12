Waze for iOS now works with Siri Shortcuts, supporting custom voice commands and more

Popular navigation app Waze for iOS has received an update today that brings Siri Shortcuts to users. The new integration means users can set up useful automation for specific locations or routes like your drive home.

The Google-owned company that celebrates an annual “Tim Cook Day” has brought the Apple AI integration to its app after launching its Carpool service and CarPlay integration to iPhone users last fall.

Waze rolled out an update via the App Store today with the sole change of adding Siri Shortcuts support. The company notes use cases like setting up automation for your “drive home” or “favorite places.”

Here are the full release notes:

Saving time & avoiding traffic is even easier with this update: – Use Siri Shortcuts to drive with Waze. Record shortcuts for your drive home, your favorite places, and more.

Waze has an average rating of 4.8/5 stars on 1.5 million reviews and is a free download from the App Store.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: