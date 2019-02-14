Facebook in talks of settling FTC investigation with first ever multi-billion dollar fine

Facebook’s constant string of privacy scandals is finally catching up to it. The Washington Post reports today that Facebook is negotiating a record breaking, multi-billion dollar settlement with the FTC.

If the dollar amount sounds mind-bogglingly high to you, it’s because the largest summons previously issued was a $22.5 million dollar fine against Google.

“…settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it misrepresented to users of Apple Inc.’s Safari Internet browser that it would not place tracking “cookies” or serve targeted ads to those users, violating an earlier privacy settlement between the company and the FTC.” –FTC, Aug. 9, 2012

Clearly, it would be a historic decision and the largest ever fiscal penalty imposed on a corporation — tech sector or not. The report cautions that the two sides are far from a firm deal, however, and if talks break down the dispute could escalate to court.

The probe into Facebook began back in March 2018 when the FTC opened an investigation as to whether the social media company mishandled user data.

Earlier today, another report shed light on Facebook’s inner-workings. CNBC cites dozes of current and former Facebook employees who shared details on how the company maintains a list of ex-employees who are perceived ‘threats’ to the company. Facebook goes so far as to track the live location of former staff via data from Facebook’s own apps should they deem necessary.

