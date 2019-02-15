Final Cut Friday: 10 transition tips for FCP X [Video]

Transitions are key building blocks for putting together cohesive videos in your NLE of choice. In Final Cut Pro X, there are many shortcuts, tips, and tricks that can be used while inserting or editing transitions. In this week’s episode of Final Cut Friday, I share 10 transition tips to help you master this vital part of the editing process.

10 transition tips for Final Cut Pro X

Insert a default transition How to change a default transition Change the default transition length Trim a transition Ripple edit a transition Slip edit a transition Insert a transition between two clips Insert an in and out transition Replace a transition Find transitions using the Index

Final Cut Friday Video tutorial

Inserting a transition between two clips is a fundamental part of the video editing process, but as you’ll see in our hands-on video walkthrough above, that’s just the beginning. Final Cut Pro X allows you to establish default transitions that you can insert with a simple keyboard shortcut. Users also have the option of changing the default duration for a transition by visiting the app’s preferences.

Trimming a transition is another basic fundamental of the editing process, as different transition lengths help evoke different types of feelings from your videos. Once you master trimming, you can begin to use intermediate techniques like ripple editing while keeping a transition in place, slip edits, and more.

In our hands-on Final Cut Friday video tutorial, we also showcase how to wield the Timeline Index in Final Cut Pro X to quickly identify and instantly move between the transitions on the timeline. Needless to say, there are many techniques to master when it comes to effectively using transitions, but this list is a good starting point.

What are your thoughts? Sound off in the comments below with your observations. Be sure to check out last week’s episode for more Final Cut Pro X tips and tricks.