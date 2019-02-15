Deal of the Month: HyperJuice Wireless Charger Case for Apple AirPods $20 (Reg. $50)

This month we’ve teamed up with Hyper for our first ever 9to5Mac Deal of the Month. For February only, you can get the HyperJuice AirPods Wireless Charging case for 60% off regular price:

Get the HyperJuice AirPods Wireless Charger Case 60% off for a limited time – $20 (Reg. $50)

Head below for a video hands-on look:

Hands-on with HyperJuice Wireless Charger Case for Apple AirPods:

This is a new and improved 2nd generation version of Hyper’s wireless charging case featuring a fully enclosed design and other improvements. As you’ll see in our video above, you simply insert the original Apple AirPods Charging Case inside the HyperJuice case to add wireless charging functionality in a matter of seconds. The case will allow you to charge your AirPods with any Qi wireless charger rated at 5W and above.

Notice that the HyperJuice Wireless Charger has a design that is very similar to the orignial AirPods case, and with very little added bulk, it doesn’t really change the experience much aside from now being able to wirelessly charge. That’s something Apple has yet to deliver with its own previously promised AirPods wireless charging case and AirPower charging mat that have now been delayed.

With the HyperJucie wireless charging case, you can charge Apple’s AirPods Case back to full in just 1.5 hours. There is also a green LED light built-in that will let you keep an eye on charging status at a glance. In addition to just adding wireless charging functionality, the HyperJuice also acts as a protective case to protect your AirPods and their case against scratches and drops.

Of course if you happen to already have a wireless charger available, you won’t need to invest in one. Otherwise, you can purchase a Qi charger similar to the HypeDrive 7.5W Wireless Charger + USB-C combo also sold by Hyper.

