Apple allowing Apple Music subscribers to gift a free month of the service to friends

Last weekend, Apple sent a wave of Apple Music notifications to previous subscribers offering them an additional 3-month free trial. Now, Apple is continuing its Apple Music focus with push notifications allowing current subscribers to gift a friend a free month of the streaming music service.

The notification is actionable, allowing you to tap it and be taken to a page where they can send a referral to non-Apple Music subscribers. Apple notes that the referral is valid only for individual memberships. If you send a referral to someone who has already used their 3-month free trial, they’ll get a total of 1 month of Apple Music for free. If someone has yet to use their free trial, they’ll get a total of 4 months for free:

A free month of Apple Music is yours. Access over 50 million songs — all ad-free. Download as much as you want and listen offline without using data. And no commitment means you can cancel anytime. Individual memberships only. Non-subscribers only. Renews automatically after 1 month (or 1 month after trial, if trial-eligible).

Apple’s tactic of using push notifications to promote its burgeoning Services business has annoyed many subscribers. This is especially true when you consider Apple is seemingly violating its own App Store guidelines by using push notifications for marketing. Thankfully, it’s relatively easy to disable Apple Music notifications completely. Here’s how to do it.

How to disable Apple Music notifications

Open the Settings app Look for the “Notifications” menu Scroll until you see Apple Music Switch the toggle that says “Allow Notifications”

This referral notification doesn’t seem to be quite as widespread as last week’s notification targeting forming subscribers. Have you received this notification and sent any referrals to your friends? What do you think of Apple Music’s recent wave of push notifications? Let us know down in the comments.

