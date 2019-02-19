Siri Shortcuts and Google Assistant learn to print and scan documents with Epson printers

Epson is today adding support for voice assistants to its printers including Siri and Google Assistant. For iOS, users will be able to create a Siri Shortcut to quickly print and scan documents.

It’ll be as easy as taking a picture, initiating a Siri Shortcut, and printing the document all without having to leave the Camera app. You’ll also be able to do other things such as scan a document, ask for your printer’s current ink levels, and more.

With the Epson iPrint™ app, users can now install convenient shortcuts on their iOS device to save steps when printing and scanning. Need a quick print? Take a picture and ask Siri to print it. Your photo will be ready in seconds; you don’t even have to be anywhere near your printer. Need to scan a document? Ask Siri to scan it with your phone, tablet or Epson printer. Not sure how much ink you have left? Ask Siri to show you.

For users looking to take advantage of the Google Assistant, you’ll now be able to ask Assistant to print “a variety of items, including useful paper for school such as graph paper and ruled paper, colorful designed paper for stationary or creative projects, scrapbooking embellishments, calendars, and seasonal designs.”

The latest version of the Epson iPrint app will be required in order to use Siri Shortcuts, and a firmware update will be required to enable Google Assistant. You’ll also need an Epson printer with Epson Connect, which includes the EcoTank, WorkForce, and Expression line of printers. Once the feature is enabled, users can simply say “Ok Google/Hey Siri, open Epson printer.”

